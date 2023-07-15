Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $213.12 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

