Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 177 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $1,501,762,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $441.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.56 and a 52-week high of $456.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.52. The firm has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.23.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

