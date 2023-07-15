Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,543 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,787,000 after purchasing an additional 908,280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,157,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,291,000 after purchasing an additional 274,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,582,000 after purchasing an additional 787,970 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,232,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,439,000 after purchasing an additional 264,349 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

