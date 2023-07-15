Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 510 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,012 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $308.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.76. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $316.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $791.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

