Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in CTS by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CTS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CTS by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE:CTS opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.70. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $49.59.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.89 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

CTS Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.