Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $603,431.03

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $603,431.03 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00032039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

