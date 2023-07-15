Apollo Currency Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $581,150.63 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00049857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00032187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.