Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,727 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $142.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $146.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average is $120.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.