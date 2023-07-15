Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.88

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.88 and last traded at C$5.88, with a volume of 2123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.02.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$35.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

