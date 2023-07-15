Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Arconic from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of ARNC opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.83. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $30.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 256.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,327,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 50.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,544,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after purchasing an additional 991,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth approximately $22,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

