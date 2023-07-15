Ardor Price Tops $0.0770 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0770 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $76.95 million and $4.35 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.