Ark Trading Up 32.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. Ark has a total market cap of $56.80 million and $475.66 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000265 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002034 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002988 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002579 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,286,496 coins and its circulating supply is 174,286,384 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

