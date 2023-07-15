Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.91.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
