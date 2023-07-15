Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.91.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 695,844 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 164,635 shares during the period.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

