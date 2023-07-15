Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.77

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and traded as high as $18.87. Astronics shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 261 shares.

Astronics Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $156.54 million during the quarter.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

