Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.47 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

