Auxano Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Auxano Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Intel stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

