Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,485 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,485 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

