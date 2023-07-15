Avalanche Market Cap Reaches $5.13 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and $199.08 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $14.82 or 0.00048923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00032056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,571,452 coins and its circulating supply is 345,852,002 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.