Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives $2.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.43.

AVAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.40 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

AVAH opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $466.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.51 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 842,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 242,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,187,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 129.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

