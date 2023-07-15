Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.248 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Avient has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avient to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.
Avient Stock Down 2.5 %
AVNT stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avient by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Avient during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
