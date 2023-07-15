Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.248 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Avient has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avient to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

AVNT stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avient by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Avient during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

