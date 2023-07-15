AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the June 15th total of 559,100 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 279,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVITA Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 23.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCEL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCEL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 470,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,766. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $20.93.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 70.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. On average, analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

