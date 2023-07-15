Axie Infinity Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $6.34 or 0.00020911 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $756.10 million and $52.31 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017134 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,317.77 or 1.00019785 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002224 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,284,894 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,284,894.24538064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.29458246 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 327 active market(s) with $67,119,548.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

