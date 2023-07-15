BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.87) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.51) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,045.14 ($13.45).

LON:BA opened at GBX 917.80 ($11.81) on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 702.20 ($9.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,037 ($13.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16. The company has a market capitalization of £27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,826.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 946.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 928.17.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

