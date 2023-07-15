BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,027.50.

BAESY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($12.22) to GBX 1,000 ($12.87) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 110,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in BAE Systems by 37.1% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 71,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in BAE Systems by 94.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 445,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 216,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

BAE Systems Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $52.73.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

