Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Plans $0.45 Monthly Dividend

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4504 per share by the bank on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.

Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 2.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Shares of BMA traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. 430,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $913.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Banco Macro by 980.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banco Macro by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP raised its stake in Banco Macro by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 17,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Macro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Banco Macro

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.