Bank of America Upgrades Holley (NYSE:HLLY) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.25.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Holley from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.08.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $642.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.39. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Holley had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.98 million. Analysts predict that Holley will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 83,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 58.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 217,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 37.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 431,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

