Bank of Stockton Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 0.7% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Danaher by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.88.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $240.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $177.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.58.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.