Bank of Stockton Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.4% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $245,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $546.70 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $516.77 and a 200-day moving average of $499.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $242.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

