Barclays Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $11.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

SPWR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Shares of SPWR opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.82. SunPower has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SunPower by 108.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SunPower by 48.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

