Barclays Raises Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,230

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 1,190 ($15.31) to GBX 1,230 ($15.82) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,067.11 ($13.73).

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Up 0.6 %

HL opened at GBX 839.60 ($10.80) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 735.60 ($9.46) and a one year high of GBX 1,023.50 ($13.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 806.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 828.40. The company has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,574.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

