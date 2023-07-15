Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 2.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,695 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,762,000 after acquiring an additional 868,594 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $98.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.33. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $99.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

