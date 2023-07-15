Barry Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

