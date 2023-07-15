Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after buying an additional 3,984,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altria Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

