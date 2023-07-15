Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 581 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Baugh & Associates LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,516 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.9% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.25.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

