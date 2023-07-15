Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,594,894,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after buying an additional 6,490,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $115.94 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a PE ratio of 504.09, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.38.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.61.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

