Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $97,752,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,237,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,714,000 after buying an additional 833,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,450,000 after buying an additional 830,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after buying an additional 526,994 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $220,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $793,850.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $220,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $793,850.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $67,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,304.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $7,000,469. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $59.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

