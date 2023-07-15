Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,211,000 after acquiring an additional 279,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after acquiring an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,875,000 after purchasing an additional 399,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,607,000 after purchasing an additional 125,767 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.93. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2368 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

