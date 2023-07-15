Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $116.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.26. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $109.42 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $132.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.60.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

