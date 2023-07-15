Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 564 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $48.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.