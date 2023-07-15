Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after buying an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,938,000 after buying an additional 2,101,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.95.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

