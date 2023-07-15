Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $255.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.