Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is Ninety One UK Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,986,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 2.3% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.05% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $739,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDX opened at $259.39 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

