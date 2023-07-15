Beldex (BDX) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Beldex has a total market cap of $238.86 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,938.62 or 0.06385020 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00049895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00032214 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,018,086 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,418,086 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

