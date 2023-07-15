BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,224 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.