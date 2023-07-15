Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

