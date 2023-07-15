BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.
BioLife Solutions Stock Down 4.3 %
BLFS stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $26.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,224,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $302,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,560 and sold 72,049 shares valued at $1,545,751. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
