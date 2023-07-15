Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.56 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $30,295.48 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $588.64 billion and approximately $15.56 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.74 or 0.00834240 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00121536 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019324 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,430,050 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
