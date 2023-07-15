Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.56 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $30,295.48 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $588.64 billion and approximately $15.56 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.74 or 0.00834240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00121536 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019324 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,430,050 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

