Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Cap of $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00101951 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00045867 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00027203 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000866 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.