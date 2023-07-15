Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $155.89 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $155.89 million and $264,007.55 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $9.72 or 0.00032071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,294.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.25 or 0.00829422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00121284 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019656 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000607 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.7338555 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $269,091.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

