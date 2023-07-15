BitTorrent-New Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.59 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $451.65 million and $6.59 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000267 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002116 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003032 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001112 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000048 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $8,396,069.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

